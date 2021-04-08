Sarah Kohan shows off the rear with a fiery photo in a swimsuit

Sarah Kohan, the beautiful Australian model and partner of the LA Galaxy forward in the MLS Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, fell in love with friends and strangers with his new publication on social networks where he shows off his figure in a daring swimsuit.

Through her official Instagram account, Sara Kohan, shared a photo where she appears on a yacht enjoying the sea and the afternoon while wearing a daring yellow bikini where she showed off her figure, although she was on her back in the image.

“It’s starting to heat up in Cali.”, Sara Kohan published along with the photograph that already has more than 20,000 likes in just over an hour, with hundreds of comments that surrendered to her beauty and well-groomed physical condition.

The beautiful Australian model, who has 1.6 million followers on her Instagram account, was in the middle of a controversy with the Mexican striker Chicharito Hernández because a possible separation between the two was rumored, especially when in recent months the model had been in Australia with his children, Noah and Nala, while now he returned to LA, where he currently resides with the Aztec attacker.

