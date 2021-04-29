Sarah Kohan shows off her tremendous rear with ‘coquette’ photo on a boat

Sarah Kohan, the forward’s ex-wife Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, He has once again stolen the glances of his loyal followers on social networks, with his last publication where he boasted his tremendous rearguard that fell in love with friends and strangers.

Sarah Kohan, through her official Instagram account, shared a photo where she can be seen from the back in a plaid print swimsuit, while spending time on a boat taking a walk in the sea.

Read also: Tigres UANL: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti breaks the silence and talks about his departure

“Summer 21 ‘approaching.”, Sarah Kohan published on her Instagram account, an image that already has many reactions and that has caused the admiration of her fans who did not miss the opportunity to tell her how good she looks in a swimsuit.

Said publication by Sarah Kohan already has more than 30 thousand likes and thousands of comments where many of them simply put emojis praising the tremendous beauty of the Australian model and how fresh and sensual she looked in said swimsuit.

Also read: Daniela Servellón shows her charms with a ‘spicy’ photo in a swimsuit

It should be remembered that the beautiful Australian model, who has 1.6 million followers on her Instagram account, was in the middle of a controversy with the Mexican striker Chicharito Hernández a few weeks ago where it was rumored with their separation and that she has more strength since LA Galaxy forward would have a new conquest.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: