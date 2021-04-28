Sarah Kohan reacts to reports of ‘Chicharito’ with a woman

After Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández was caught with another woman in Los Angeles, Sarah Kohan shared a post that seemed more like a hint towards the father of her two children. In the midst of the divorce rumors surrounding both, the LA Galaxy player was seen at the Soho House club in Los Angeles with the influencerCaitlyn Chase. In her social networks, the Australian-born model published a post that did not leave anyone indifferent, since the meaning of her words accounts for the delicate moment she is going through.

© @ ch14_Javier Hernández and Sarah Kohan got married in March 2019 and there are strong rumors that he has already filed for divorce

“Sometimes people don’t understand the promises they make when they make them …”, the model wrote next to an image in which she appears posing sensually. Sarah’s followers reacted to the post and showed their support for the complex days she lives next to her two children with the soccer player, Noah, one year old, and Nala, six months old.

Despite the situation she is going through, a source close to her assured that she is handling this process in the calmest way. After the cameras of El Gordo and La Flaca captured ‘Chicharito’ with another woman, a few streets ahead, they met Sara Kohan at a friends’ lunch. Asked about the player’s companion, she walked away from the cameras. But one of her friends did speak for the show and explained that Sarah is handling the situation with great maturity.

When asked about her friend’s divorce, she explained, “it is a process, not her choice.” The girl tried to give more details, but another of Sarah’s companions took her away from the cameras.

© @ sarahkohanSarah Kohan with Nala and Noah