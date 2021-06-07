Sarah Kohan ‘forgets’ Chicharito Hernández and shows off her attributes in a tiny swimsuit

The Australian model and still wife of the Mexican soccer player, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, Sarah Kohan, He again caused a sensation in his social networks by posting a series of photos in which he showed off his tremendous body.

After two pregnancies, the influencer, Sarah Kohan, made it clear that motherhood has not played havoc on her physique, because dressed in a two-piece outfit in purple and black scent, Sarah showed off her attributes in a well-deserved sunbath.

Beach Babies, published Kohan.

Chicharito Hernández’s former romantic partner posed next to her son, Noah, who is close to turning two years old.

Sarah caused a stir recently for a message addressed to Chicharito on social networks, because in a clear hint for the footballer, he implied that he did not seek to be close to his children.

For his part, Chicharito had expressed a few words for Sarah in a recent interview, flattering the Australian for her gifts as a mother, although she did not reveal if they are officially separated.

“The mother of my children is spectacular, that I also believe that it helps us a lot so that I can be a better father with what I am, she can also be a mother with what she is,” said Hernández.

