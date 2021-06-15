Sarah Kohan enjoys life without the ‘Chicharito’ showing off her beauty on the beach

Sarah Kohan, the former partner of the Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, continues to enjoy her new life, leaving her beauty in view of all her followers on social networks.

Via Instagram, the 27-year-old Australian model released the image where she appears enjoying the sun’s rays on the beaches of Malibu in California, showing off her great body in a white and black swimsuit.

Read also: Liga MX: Santos Laguna showed off his might at TSM Corona during Clausura 2021

“Sunny with a chance of milfs,” he wrote.

This publication has received more than 23 thousand likes and more than 100 comments from its more than one and a half million followers on Instagram, where it highlights the great beauty that Sarah Kohan conserves after living two pregnancies with her ex-partner Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández .

Read also: Liga MX: Johan Vásquez leaves the door open for a possible departure from Pumas