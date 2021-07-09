Sarah Kohan confronts Chicharito Hernández for defending the physical integrity of her children

The latest legal documents that have seen the light in the framework of the divorce of Chicharito and the Australian influencer Sarah Kohan reveal that she accuses him of having endangered the physical integrity of the two children they have in common by refusing to install a protective fence around the pool that he has in his Los Angeles mansion, claiming that it would break the aesthetic harmony of the garden.

The process to put an end to the marriage of the Mexican athlete is outlined long and complicated, according to the information to which the TMZ portal has had access. His ex-wife also maintains that he refuses to pay the maintenance of his children and demands a monthly pension of one hundred thousand dollars. considering that he earns an average of eight million just playing football.

Sarah insists that the LA Galaxy player does not participate in the day-to-day life of 2-year-old Noah or Nala, that he will meet one very soon, as regards his education or his care. He has also stated through his lawyer that Chicharito continues to believe that he can get into bed without a prior invitation even though their relationship ended months ago.

For the moment, He has not wanted to face these accusations and she has continued to share publications normally on her Instagram account, alternating professional poses with photographs of her daily life as a mother.

