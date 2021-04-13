Sarah Kohan boasts a heart attack body in a photo shoot and shows her lingerie (PHOTOS)

Sarah Kohan, Javier Hernández’s ex and mother of her two children, boasted a tremendous body and figure of 10 in a session with the theme of the Sea, which she published on her social networks, where she has more than 1.6 million followers.

The beautiful Australian model, who lives and enjoys her life traveling the world, was part of an advertising campaign for a well-known fashion brand and showed off her Top and pants outfit.

Sarah Kohan, who is back in Los Angeles California, spends his days working and enjoying his babies, Noah and Nala, children of Javier Hernández.

11 photos were those that Kohan published on his social networks, which in less than 20 hours, managed to collect more than 120,000 likes.

