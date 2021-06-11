Sarah Kohan and the hint to ‘Chicharito’ Hernández for being away from his children

Although Sarah has remained on the sidelines of public statements about her divorce, through her social networks she has given some clues that would point to her with the ‘Chicharito’ has come to an end.

In her stories, the 26-year-old Australian published the following sentence: “The most difficult decision to make is to get away from someone with whom you have tried very hard to work. You can only do certain things to be compatible, but you cannot change someone to improve the relationship. Let him miss you and let him go ”.