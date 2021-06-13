Sarah Jessica Parker shares a taste of the return of ‘Sex and the City’

This is not the first time that Sarah Jessica Parker shares a preview of the recording of the series, recently the actress uploaded to Instagram an image of the exterior of the building in which Carrie lived. “Pure coincidence and as always, we meet on this street called Perry the night before everything starts again. I am excited and terrified, ”she wrote.

On January 11, it was announced that HBO would return to one of its 90s classics: Sex and The City. The limited series will consist of ten half-hour chapters. Michael Patrick King will serve as executive producer along with Parker, Nixon and Davis.

The premiere of the long-awaited series is not yet known, however, the only certainty is that the great absentee will be actress Kim Cattrall, who gave life to Samantha Jones.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall in a scene from Sex and the City. (New Line Cinema / Hbo / Village Roadshow / Kobal / Shutterstock / New Line Cinema / Hbo / Village Roadshow / Kobal / Shutterstock.)

Parker confirmed on the networks that the character of Cattrall will not be in the program. The digital platform detailed in a statement that And Just Like That … will explore “the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s” of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.