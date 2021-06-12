Sarah Jessica Parker reveals photo of reunion with ‘Sex and the City’ actresses

Filming of ‘And Just Like That’, the continuation of ‘Sex and the City’, is already in the middle of the recording phase Y Sarah Jessica Parker has managed to impact his millions of fans with the first photograph of his return to this project.

The actress shared on her Instagram profile one of the images that they had been waiting for the longest: the reunion with her friends Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who play Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York in the series.

“Together again”The actress wrote, adding that they have already read the scripts for the first episodes: “We came out of reading our first episodes. Along with all the guys and our newest cast members. ”

The photograph quickly caused a stir in networks, as the followers did not hesitate to express how excited they were for the reboot, although they did highlight the great absence of Samantha Jones, played by Kim cattrall, of which they wonder how the writers will justify the loss of their boldest character.

While the answer comes with the premiere that is still unknown, on the other hand, most of the original cast will be in this production, this includes Chris Noth as Mr. Big, Carrie’s eternal love, and the participation of other new ones that are sure they will make the series not stop having the touch of humor that characterizes it.

Sex And The City was one of the most successful series on television. Its beginning in 1998 marked a trend in fashion and style, since this was the primary focus of production. In addition, he managed to give many examples of empowerment in labor and social aspects for youth.

It was earlier this year that it was announced that HBO Max would return one of its 90s classics. The limited series will consist of ten half-hour chapters and Michael Patrick King will serve as executive producer along with Parker, Nixon and Davis.