Sarah Jessica Parker returns with Sex and the City

Getting used to interviews virtually, actress Sarah Jessica Parker opened the door of her New York home to confirm the return of the hit series Sex and the City.

It’s funny to know what’s going to be shown, because that’s exactly what the writers and producers are trying to figure out right now, as they develop the new season of Sex and the City. ‘

I can guess that a part of Carrie Bradshaw (her character on the show) would love to see people enjoy and appreciate fashion as much as she does. But I am also curious to see what will happen ”, she emphasized.

He assures that the stage in Sex and the City is one of the most important in his career and that they marked his life.

After spending so much time in such a unique experience as Sex and the City (six seasons) HBO had become my home for over ten years. And when the show ended, it was very exciting to come out of a professional home that is so important to me. Luckily I was offered the idea of ​​starting my own company within the same company and it was exciting trying to produce more television of the style that HBO was originally equipped to create.

It’s hard to remember what HBO was like when it first started Sex and the City or even The Sopranos. It was a very different male-dominated network, with sporting events, without a single fiction series. That’s why I also wanted to stay, because I loved the way we did television in such a medium. It was very special and not at all like other places. I ended up falling in love with TV, ”he reflected.

I grew up without watching television. We did not have a television at home during my childhood, it was a medium that I did not understand. When I was young I had some jobs, but it was only with HBO that I ended up loving the medium, the times and the limitations.

I also like what cannot be done in the cinema, like continuing to tell the story of the same person. Also, I had the opportunity to work with an amazing woman like Alison Benson, who ended up being my partner for 16 long years. She is an extraordinary, intelligent, inspiring woman and very good at finding stories with scriptwriters and a female direction.

Sarah Jessica Parker has been synonymous with New York since she began her acting career on Broadway at just 11 years old. At 13, she had already landed her first leading role, in the musical Annie, in a medium where she was nominated for a Tony Award.

He also passed through the world of cinema, in the action Striking Distance with Bruce Willis, the comedy Honeymoon in Vegas with Nicolas Cage and the drama Ed Wood ‘with Johnny Depp. But nothing can compare to the success of Carrie Bradshaw’s character on the Sex and the City series. Expanded the reality of her fame for fashion, with her own collection, SJP, even as a businesswoman has her own line of wines. But acting remains her passion, as much as Sex and the City and returning with a new season on HBO Max.

In addition to acting, Sarah Jessica is currently working with the book publisher The Hogarth Press which had originally been founded by Virginia Wolf.

I can say that it is another of my influences for not having television. I grew up among seven siblings with a mother who was passionate about books, with an amazing rule: none of us could leave the house without something to read, without a book in our hands. It didn’t even matter if any of us were too young, not yet able to read. We had to bring a book and use our imaginations with the illustrations we saw.

Eventually, when I learned to read, like all my siblings, I chose the biggest books. It was a good way to get out of the house (laughs). And I ended up loving books as much as my mother. By the time I had the opportunity to work with a publisher, I confess that at first I panicked because I felt I didn’t deserve it. But they convinced me that I could work on what I like the most: literary fiction, with books by people we don’t know at all, with authors who generally didn’t have the opportunity to tell their stories. And I was excited about the idea of ​​getting an audience for these new authors, ”he revealed.

As a businesswoman she is excited about her line of wines.

Certain opportunities are presented as ridiculous or silly. And from time to time, although they confuse me, it is something that makes me so curious that I accept the opportunity to work with interesting and also intelligent people, who are also good at what they do and are decent and good people.

I am a very curious person, I like to learn new things and be part of new conversations. I had barely met these two people from a small online business called In Vivo, which is in New Zealand. And I was impressed with them. They convinced me that I could learn the business and promised that they would share everything they knew with me. I was able to ask a lot, get involved and it’s a wonderful opportunity to create something where people responded so well, with a philanthropic idea. It was all a really fantastic surprise. And by the way I also get some free bottles of wine, which are always well received, ”he joked.

Although she is regularly invited to give talks in schools, she confesses that she is intimidated by talking to university students who have the world ahead of them.

I’m terrible at giving advice, it makes me nervous. But what always excited me in my youth is the curiosity of wanting to explore unfamiliar environments. There is a lot to do in this world and there are all kinds of places where I think young people can get involved.

The great ones, we see them as those who can give us new solutions to solve problems in the way that we do not imagine, because they have a different way of seeing the world. And I would just push them to continue being individual, to find their own way, that’s exciting. The richest experience for me always had to do with hard work and that where I did not receive an immediate award, but everything accumulated, like when a wound heals ”, he concluded.

SEX AND THE CITY

A group of mature women explore the world of dating in New York based on the friendship between them. They participated as protagonists Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon It premiered on June 6, 1998 and concluded on February 22 2004 Six seasons and 94 chapters aired Adaptation of the book written by Candace Bushnell Two films were made, one in 2008 and the second in 2010

