Sarah Jessica Parker returns to Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment and starts SATC

“Pure coincidence AND LIKE THAT, We meet on this street called Perry the night before it all starts again. MPK, here we go. And I am excited and terrified. X, SJ, “he wrote in the Instagram post where he showed the photo of Carrie’s building.

When Parker talks about MPK, he is referring to Sex and the City executive producer Michael Patrick King, who continues in this role for the series’ return on HBO Max. In fact this revival is titled And Just Like That … and will have 10 episodes. Sarah also shared that the cast is reunited and had the first reading of the script.