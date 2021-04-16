Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts to John Corbett’s SATC Reboot Rumor

Sex and the City fans couldn’t help but wonder… Is John corbett actually returning for the reboot?

The question was raised after Sarah Jessica Parker left a cryptic comment on Instagram Thursday, April 15.

It all started after Corbett, who played Aidan Shaw on the original series, told Page Six he’s “going to do the show” and that he “might be in quite a few” episodes. HBO reportedly declined to comment.

Instagram account @EveryOutfitonSATC then shared the news in a post and extended its “deepest congratulations to all of the Aidan stans out there.” Not long after, however, SJP took to the comments section to weigh in.

“I’m not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett’s interview deals in facts or fiction,” she wrote, “but the response is amazing to read… x.”

Aidan was the former fiancé of Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw and appeared in both Sex and the City and the movie Sex and the City 2.