Sarah Jessica Parker has the best company in her shoe boutique

Sarah Jessica Parker not only made a leap from the screen to business with her line of shoes, now she seeks to pass her passion on to her daughter.

Sarah Jessica Parker reached her highest point of fame with the character of Carrie Bradshaw, whom she played on the HBO series “Sex and the City.” Since then, it has been positioned as an icon of style and fashion, so the actress did not hesitate when she was presented with the opportunity to launch her own line of footwear.

This idea that in itself was striking because it was the shoes designed by the famous actress, took on even more value when it became known that she herself is the one who takes care of you in her boutique in New York, where she has been seen on several occasions making suggestions to her clients.

Interestingly, Sarah always comes to the boutique with bags that make us wonder how much she has in them; There will surely be some of the accessories that it also sells, among which are cosmetic bags, thermos or candles.

Once again, Sarah has attracted attention, having recently arrived at her store accompanied by her own daughter Tabitha Hodge, who, like her mother, loves shoes and fashionable expressions in New York.

The 11-year-old was spotted wearing a pair of low-heeled slippers while she was with her mom at the boutique, protected with her proper mask and ready to learn about the care Sarah provides to those who come to her store located at 31 West. and 54th Street in New York.

Although Marion Loretta, Tabitha’s twin did not accompany them during the day, she has surely also developed a sense of appreciation for fashion by watching her mother create styles each day before leaving home.

Sarah also has an older son named James. He was her firstborn and has been the pride of her father, Matthew Broderick. The young man is already 18 years old and is a huge football fan.