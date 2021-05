Sarah Jessica broke the news with one of the spells from the movie and called her sisters. “Yes I’m ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok. Hocus Pocus 2 Arrives Fall 202 Sisters? ”she wrote on Instagram.

They have not yet confirmed who will play the three women who will summon Winifred, Sarah and Mary. For now we know that the witch movie will come to Disney Plus in time for Halloween, but 2022.

Hocus Pocus meeting. (Instagram @bettemidler)