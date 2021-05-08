Sarah Drew Teases a Possible Japril ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff

If you haven’t watched the Japril reunion Grey’s Anatomy episode yet, then stop reading, turn on cable / Hulu / etc. and watch that ep right now. Seriously … seriously (IYKYK). Go, go, go because spoilers await! Okay? Well, you’ve been warned.

I’m going to attempt to keep my level of fangirling to a minimum because I’m a longtime Grey’s fan and April Kepner and Jackson Avery’s dramatic love story is one of my all-time favorite storylines on the series. Obvs, I was excited to find out that Sarah Drew was reprising her role as April. As y’all know, it was a bittersweet reunion because the episode also announced Jesse Williams’ departure from the show. Usually, that would bring me to tears because Jackson is one of the hottest and smartest characters on TV rn (don’t fight me on this), but — and this is a big but — his departure is giving fans the Japril endgame we ‘ ve been waiting for.

Jackson and April are moving to Boston together as a not-yet-but-hopefully-soon couple. And Sarah is already teasing a possible Japril spinoff. “Yes! I mean, you guys, how cool would that show be?” Sarah said about the idea of ​​a spinoff. “I gotta be honest. I’ve been on Twitter and Japril was, I think, trending worldwide all day. It was absolute insanity.”

Whether Jackson and April get their own show or not, Sarah wants them to end up together. “I think we’re leaving it up to the audience to come to whatever conclusion that makes them happiest,” she continued. “But I’ve never been shy about wanting Japril to be endgame. It’s what I’ve wanted the whole time. One of the biggest heartbreaks about me leaving in season 14 is that they didn’t get to be endgame. That was one of my biggest heartbreaks. Who knows what happens when they make their way to Boston. I think there’s a great deal of hope that’s there. ”

