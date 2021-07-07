Sarabia or Rafinha, on the PSG transfer list

07/06/2021 at 7:22 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

The obsession with the Champions League moves mountains. The new fiasco of PSG in Europe, this year in the quarterfinals against Manchester City, opened the ban for a summer market full of movements around the Parc des Princes. The first weeks have served for Leonardo, sports director, to comb the market in search of reinforcements.

Donnarumma and Wijnaldum arrived at zero cost and Sergio Ramos will be the next to land in Paris, also without paying a transfer. Achraf is a matter of hours, for which they will disburse almost 70 million euros. They will probably not be the last. But before entering, also let out. PSG needs 180 million euros in sales to balance the accounts and the starting list is long.

Around a dozen players carry the ‘for sale’ sign around their necks. Starting with the goal, the arrival of Donnarumma leaves out of any plan of the club to Alphonse Areola. It is valued at 20 million euros. They follow him in defense Kehrer, which has never adapted, and Amadou Diallo, that despite having a good price, its price does not stop going down. Kurzawa would complete the casualties in the rear. No more than 10 ‘kilos’.

In the center of the field, important men for Pochettino What Gueye or Walls They could also pack. Also players with less minutes like Pablo Sarabia, which has already received interest from Atlético, or Rafinha, former Barça player. The worst business can have is a Mauro Icardi for whom they paid 50 ‘kilos’ and that they are aware that they will not recover. Of course, everything can change if the one that comes out is Kylian Mbappé. There the problems end.