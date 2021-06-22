Sarabia, on the statements of Van der Vaart: “It was a shit”

06/22/2021 at 11:47 AM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The end of the Spanish team, Pablo Sarabia, has defended the team after harsh criticism from former player Van der Vaart in an interview for Radio MARCA: “He is wrong with his statements. More him, being a footballer … It was a shit what he did, but the only memory I have of that is the 2010 World Cup, in which he does not come out very well because we we take the final “.

The PSG player, who its continuity in the French capital is not assured, has insisted that the Dutchman has clearly made a mistake and trusts the team: “Opinion is free. It is true that I do not like that a person who knows what football is to value a team in that way. We are motivated and eager for the match against Slovakia to come to win and re-engage in everything the world”.

The Madrilenian is very clear that a victory on the last day would change everyone’s mood: “We are not experiencing a completely positive situation. If we had won one of the two games, everything would have been seen differently. What you have to do is win on Wednesday to forget everything. The grass, the external situations … We all have to be one and positive “.

Álvaro Morata, confident of being decisive

The Juventus striker, Alvaro Morata, has been the main one pointed out for his lack of goal, something that has been transcendental for the future of the selection in these first two commitments: “He is strong and motivated, wanting to do well and score. He already did it against Poland and will continue to have opportunities. He is an experienced footballer and is out of all criticism. He does not think about that because it does not favor him at all.”.

In this line, the winger has recognized that the lack of a goal weighs, above all, in the final stages of the matches: “It may be that the team has scoring chances and does not score and at the end comes that anxiety of the last minutes. We have to be calm until minute 90. We are going to try to get people to get much more hooked with the victory against Slovakia“.