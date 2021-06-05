Sarabia, from the holidays to the Eurocup: “I didn’t expect it”

06/01/2021 at 6:18 PM CEST

EFE

Pablo Sarabia, a Paris Saint-Germain footballer, did not hide his surprise when he saw his name among the 24 chosen to play Euro 2020 with the Spanish team and acknowledged that he was about to go on vacation with his partner when there was “a turn of the events “.

“I did not expect it,” he said from concentration Sarabia. “I found out in the car, I was with my girlfriend when I received a call, I looked at her and at that moment I thought we were going on vacation, but there was a turn of events. We were very excited because it is a great opportunity for all. receive that call, “he explained to the selection media.

Since the concentration began on Monday, Sarabia He already sets a goal and asks that no one look to the long term in the tournament. “Very excited to be with all my teammates, we have already started working from the beginning to make a great Eurocup,” he said.

“We are going to try to get as high as possible to be able to conquer this European, but we have to focus on the first game. Focus on winning the first, then the second and so on. We would be wrong if we started to think further,” he added.