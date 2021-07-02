Sarabia for Correa, PSG’s exchange offer to Lazio

07/02/2021 at 7:06 PM CEST

Pablo Sarabia’s great Eurocup is putting a good sign on the transfer market. A few days ago there was speculation about a possible Atlético de Madrid interest in their reinforcement. There is talk of an amount of money around fifteen million euros.

In Italy they are already talking about a new option. PSG is looking for a way out and will take advantage of the momentum of Pablo’s tournament to place him. And they have an exchange offer in mind. Parisians are interested in Joaquín Correa, Lazio player and former Sevilla player.

The ‘Tucu’ is on the market and the Roman team would be willing to sell from 35 million euros. According to the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, PSG does not want to pay that amount and would offer an exchange of parts. Sarabia by Correa.

The Spanish winger has had little prominence this season with PSG. He has only played half the minutes.