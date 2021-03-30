Sara Sorribes wins her first WTA tournament in Guadalajara

03/14/2021

On at 08:13 CET

The Spanish Sara sorribes won her first WTA title this Saturday by winning by 6-2, 7-5 to Canadian Eugenie Bouchard in the final of the Zapopan Tennis Open, in Guadalajara. His title joins the one achieved this Saturday by Garbiñe Muguruza in Dubai.

In the first set, the Castellón, saved a break opportunity from her rival in the second game and that encouraged her to come out aggressive and achieve a ‘break’ in the third.

With a good game from the back of the court, Sorribes was more exact in difficult moments, the key to the first round in which he deciphered the kick-off. Bouchard with two breaks in five opportunities and came out unscathed from seven break points.

With numerous winning shots, Bouchard, who reached the main draw via ‘wild card’, broke in the eighth of the second set, however, again he made many unforced errors, lost serve in the tenth and eleventh and there he signed his defeat.

YOUR STATEMENTS

“I have no words, I don’t know what to say. I have goose bumps, I hope to return next year,” said the tennis player from Castellón.

Sorribes and Bouchard will play the Monterrey Open next week. The Spanish will make her debut against a rival who has arrived from the classification and if she wins, she will again face an opponent from the ‘qualy’, while Bouchard will start against the Chinese Lin Zhun.