Sara Sorribes, to conquer Bogotá

04/02/2021 at 7:05 PM CEST

Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska, French Caroline García and Chinese Saisai Zheng start as main favorites of the Bogotá tournament, of which the Spanish Sara Sorribes or the Italian Sara errani, included in the WTA circuit and that will begin this Saturday with the preliminary phases that will be drawn this Friday.

The championship, which It is the most important of the women’s circuit in Latin America and, this time, it will be under the protection of a bubble due to the covid-19 pandemicIn this first stage, it will have 32 players, four of which will be added to the main draw.

These tennis players are ranked between 156th and 245th in the world and come from the United States, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Australia, France, Paraguay, Russia and the Netherlands, among others.

The winners of the qualifiers will join the main phase of the tournament in which the favorites appear, as well as other recognized tennis players including the Italian Sara Errani, the Spanish Sara Sorribes, the German Anna-Lena Friedsam and the Swiss Stefanie Voegele .

“I am very happy, excited and looking forward to participating in this beautiful event. Bogotá is a very special tournament for me for many reasons: it was the first big tournament where I was able to participate, here I played my first qualifying and, until now, I have also had the best result in professional tournaments “, expressed the Colombian Maria Camila Osorio, which is already classified for the final phase.

The contest, sponsored by Colsanitas, will distribute this year 250,000 dollars and 280 WTA points for the champion.

In the 27 editions already contested without interruption, the participants, among other figures, Angelique Kerber, Sloane Stephens and Elina Svitolina, as well as Jelena Jankovic, former world number one and champion of the 2013 edition.

It has also been throughout these years the platform for women’s tennis in Colombia. The first great reference in these almost three decades of competition was Cecilia Hincapié, who was just a finalist in her first edition, but lost to the Brazilian Sumara Passos.

A year later, Hincapié took revenge and was crowned at the expense of Fabiola Zuluaga, the winner with the most titles (four) of this contest and considered the best Colombian tennis player of all time.