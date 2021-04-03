Sara Sorribes’ streak ends at the WTA 1000 in Miami

The Spanish Sara sorribes ended her fantastic week at the WTA 1000 in Miami by losing in the quarter-final match against the Canadian Bianca Andreescu, eighth favorite, 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3, in two hours and 35 minutes of the game.

The fifth defeat of the season for the player from Castellón, who will be among the best fifty tennis players in the world next week, slowed her progression.

Andreescu, ninth in the world and with three titles behind him, all in 2019, among which the US Open stands out, he was superior to his rival, which this year inaugurated its history with the trophy in Guadalajara (Mexico) and which remained on the doorstep of his second semifinal of the course after Monterrey.

In any case, Sara sorribes I’ve never gotten this far in a WTA 1000.

The Canadian player, on the other hand, reached her second semifinals of the season in addition to Melbourne.

Andreescu He will try to reach the final in the duel that awaits him with the Greek Maria sakkari, which gave the surprise of the competition after beating the Japanese Naomi osaka, number two in the world and winner this year of the Australian Open, 6-0 and 6-4.

On the other side of the table, the Australian will bid for a place in the final Ashley barty, first seed and current champion, and the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, fifth.