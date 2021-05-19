Sara Sorribes says goodbye to the Parma tournament after being injured

Updated 05/19/2021 – 15:52

Sara Sorribes said goodbye to WTA 250 in Parma. In the round of 16, against the Italian Sara Errani, she was forced to leave after injuring her left thigh. He retired when he was 2-2 in the third set. He had won the first 6-4 and lost the second 7-5.

The Espaola was about to break in the first game of the match, but it was Errani who signed the break to get 3-1 up. Sorribes managed the counterbreak and then, on his opponent’s next serve, he scored the game again. With 5-3 imprisoned the first sleeve.

In the second, the errors happened in both players. It was a festival of breaks. Up to three times they each lost with their serve. With 6-5 against, Sorribes saw his serve lose on target. Errani took the duel to the third stake.

With 2-1 down and serve, Sorribes requested medical attention. He resented his left thigh. Once bandaged, they return to the track. Despite scoring the blank game, right away He realized that he was in no condition to go on and left.