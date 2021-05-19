Sara Sorribes retires to Sara Errani in Parma

The march of the Spanish Sara sorribes in the tennis tournament of Parma (Italy) was truncated this Wednesday with its withdrawal against the Italian Sara Errani.

After almost three hours of the game, with an even 4-6, 7-5 and 2-2 in marker, Sara sorribes she announced her abandonment, so Sara Errani agreed to the quarterfinals.

The game had been put in the face of the young woman from Castellón de la Plana. Sorribes, champion of the Zapopan Open in Guadalajara (Mexico) last March, scored the first heat, but Sara Errani managed to balance the duel and force the third set.

Before the start of the fifth game, at 2-2, Sara Sorribes had to retire. In consecuense, Sara errani will be measured in the quarterfinals with the American Sloane stephens.