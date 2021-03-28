Sara Sorribes prolongs her love affair with Miami

03/28/2021 at 10:54 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Sara sorribes expanded her love affair with the Miami WTA 1,000 by defeating the kazaja Elena Rybakina, twenty-first favorite, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-2, to advance for the first time in his career to the round of 16 of this tournament.

Sara sorribes, who had never made it past the second round in the three previous appearances in Miami, stopped the Kazakh’s attempt at reaction, which improved in the second set to bring the outcome to the final set.

The Spanish, who enjoys the best campaign of her career with her first title, in Guadalajara, the semifinal in Monterrey and the quarterfinals in Abu Dhabi, closed the victory after two and a half hours.

Sara sorribes She will face the winner of the duel between the Tunisian in the round of 16 Ons Jabeur and the american Sofia kenin.