Sara Sorribes, eliminated in the semifinals of Monterrey

03/21/2021

On at 07:18 CET

Leylah Fernandez showed again an outstanding version to get into the final of the Monterrey WTA to the spanish Sara sorribes (7-5 and 7-5). It will be her first WTA final. The 18-year-old Canadian continues to be confirmed as one of the most promising young women on the women’s circuit, achieving one of the most important triumphs of her short career.

Sorribes, who won her first WTA title at the Zapopan Open last week, took the initiative and in the fifth game of the opening set she broke the rival’s serve, who recovered the serve, caused a 5-5 and in the twelfth game she broke , by moving the Spanish with her backhand and achieving the decisive point in the network.

The second round was a pulse to see which of the two opponents managed to survive the breaks. After 2-2, neither of them held serve for the next four games. With long stitches, both with good physical display, the duel saved his best emotions for last.

Leylah he insisted on putting balls on all sides of the court and repeated the formula from the first set. SorribesA seventh seed, she let go of three break opportunities in the ninth game, after which the Canadian was safe with her serve and again broke in the twelfth for another 7-5.

Fernandez, who will leave Monterrey with her best ranking ever (close to the world ‘top 70’), will face the Swiss Viktorija Golubic.