Sara Sorribes defeats Doi and is already in Bad Homburg quarters

06/23/2021 at 4:48 PM CEST

.

The Spanish Sara sorribes, seventh seeded, moved to the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg grass tournament (Germany) after beating the Japanese in the round of 16 Misaki doi, for 6-4 and 6-4, in one hour and fifty minutes.

The Castellón tennis player, who this season won her first professional title in the Guadalajara tournament, will face the winner of the duel between the French Alizé Cornet and the second favorite, the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinals.

With access to quarters on the grass of Bad Homburg, Sorribes achieved the best result of her career in a tournament on the WTA circuit on this surface.