Sara Sorribes can not with the Czech Siniakova and yields in the semifinals of Bad Homburg

Sara sorribes She has been confirmed this season as an off-road tennis player. It is no coincidence that he premiered his title palmars in the WTA in Guadalajara (hard) and today he played the semifinals of the Bad Hombur (grass) tournament.

The Castellón, to debut at Wimbledon with Ana Konjuh, from the qualifying phaseToday, she was unable to advance to her second final of this year when she fell to Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4.

The prize for Sara’s good work is that she will debut at the Olympic Games at the Tokyo event at the end of July. It should be remembered that Silvia Soler’s pupil will return next Monday to the world ‘top50’.

The second runner-up will come out of the match between Petra kvitova and the local fraud Angelique kerber.

Spanish women’s tennis adds, for the moment, three crowns in 2021. To that of Sorribes in Guadalajara we must add those of Garbie Muguruza in the WTA 1,000 in Dubi and that of Paula Badosa in Belgrade.