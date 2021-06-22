Sara Sorribes advances to round of 16 in Bad Homburg

Sara sorribes, seventh seed, achieved her first victory of the season on grass by prevailing in the Bad Homburg WTA (Germany) Italian Martina trevisan who reacted in the second set but did not prevent the subsequent recovery of the Spanish to reach the second round, the round of 16 in this case.

Sorribes, 24 years old and ranked 54th, won 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2 after two hours and twelve minutes. The Spanish prevented the reaction of her rival from completing the comeback and took the victory by winning with solvency in the final set.

Sara Sorribes, who this year won the first title of her career in Guadalajara and who completes her time through the season with the semifinals in Monterrey and the quarterfinals in Miami and Abu Dhabi, will face the Japanese in the second round Misaki doi.

The American Jessica Pegula, third, who beat the French Amandine Hesse 6-1 and 6-2 and met with the Czech Katerina Siniakova, and the German Laura Siegemund, eighth, who won India’s Riya Bhatia 2-6, 7-6 (2) and 6-1 and will play against her compatriot Tamara Korpatsch.

In addition, the Russian Anna Blinkova beat the Danish Clara Tauson (7-6 (4), 4-6 and 6-2) in three sets and the French Alize Cornet who beat the Dutch Arantxa Rus 6-3, 2- 6 and 6-1. American Ann Li beat German Anna Zaja 6-0, 6-4 with authority.