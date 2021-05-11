Sara Sampaio revealed that she has suffered from this painful disorder since she was 15 years old



Sara Sampaio.

Photo: Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

Who says that the pretty ones don’t suffer?

The model Sara sampaio opened her heart with her fans on social networks to reveal that she suffers from trichotillomania, a disorder that 4 percent of the world’s population suffers, which leads to compulsive hair pullingEither from the head or the face.

But this is not from now, since the beauty has this condition since she was 15 years old, so since then she has had to receive medical treatment to be able to be well.

And, far from closing down to just sharing her condition, Sampaio encouraged her followers to question her about the disease, which one questioned her about what she does to avoid pulling her eyebrows.

“I try not to touch them because unfortunately I suffer from trichotillomania and it pulls my hair out. So I have them bald and used an eyeliner to fill in the gaps“Declared the Portuguese.

Due to the amount of messages of support for the also actress, it was that she made the decision to share a little more about the disease.

“For those who do not know what it is, it is an impulse control disorder that leads the person suffering from it to pull out their hair. In my case it started when I was 15 years old, I started to pluck my eyelashes and then I continued to remove hair from my eyebrows ”, he said.

SO SAID IT

“My doctor prescribed a supplement (the amino acid NAC) and I have noticed that it has reduced my urges, but they have not completely disappeared. If you suffer from it too, don’t take anything on your own and go to the doctor first ”.

BY: Gisela García