Sara Sálamo shows the effects of her hair loss due to her second motherhood: “It’s the harsh reality”

Sara Sálamo has shared a post on Instagram to talk about noticeable hair loss who has suffered after giving birth to her second child, Piero, in December, something she already spoke about after the birth of Theo, in 2019.

The 29-year-old actress has shown through a video and a photograph the consequences of telogen effluvium, an alteration of the hair growth cycle that produces a very striking hair loss during a certain period of time, and that it is a side effect of your pregnancy.

“I could wear these boxer braids to look like a young girl, but really I do it so as not to be scared by the amount of hair that falls out to the third / fourth month postpartum. Telogen effluvium, they call it … “, read the first lines of the post, in which the couple of soccer player Isco Alarcón wears two braids.

“Well, nothing, to great evils great remedies they say. The first video, with its animated filter, makes the situation less dramatic. The second image is the harsh reality, and the portrait in black and white … With its lights and shadows, “he has settled.

The artist has received a wave of affection in the form of ‘likes’, reaching 24,000, as well as comments such as “you are beautiful”, “Even without hair you are divine” or “the same thing happened to me and it took me a while to recover.”