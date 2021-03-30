Sara Sálamo asks for help on Twitter to recover a valuable asset for her family

The actress Sara Sálamo has taken advantage of the projection that her publications usually have on social networks to ask users for help. And it is that a few days ago he lost Piero’s cart, her second child in common with Isco Alarcón, and she wants to get him back.

“On Sunday I was with my children in the Rey Juan Carlos park. When we put the three of them in the car, we got confused and did not put the baby’s stroller, and it stayed on the sidewalk … Twitter, do your magic please, “Salamo wrote this Tuesday.

The interpreter has also published a photograph of the cart, which is blue and decorated with dozens of drawings of unicorns. In fact, at its ends it has two golden wings.

User comments have not been long in coming. So much so that, while there are those who have commented on the appearance of the cart, assessing that It is “ugly” and “tacky”, others have written tips to get you back.

The tweet has more than 660 ‘likes’ and has been shared by his followers. However, the artist has not yet counted if she has been able to find it.