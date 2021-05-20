Sara Ramirez to play a non-binary character in ‘Sex and the City’ revival

Every time we know more details about the revival of ‘Sex and the City’ that will return in the form of 10 episodes to HBO Max. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) return to their old ways in the city that never sleeps, this time without Samantha (Kim Cattrall), something that greatly disappointed the followers of the series.

Still, the return of the most chic girls in New York is generating high levels of expectation. ‘And Just Like That …’ (is the name under which it will appear on the platform), It will be about a journey through the complexity of friendships, life in the city and love relationships … this time at 50 years of age.

The new addition

This week the incorporation to the cast of Sara Ramírez was announced, the actress awarded with a Tony and recognized for her participation in series such as ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Callie Torres) or ‘Madam Secretary’, where she played Kat Sandoval, police adviser. Michael Patrick King, one of the main writers of the series originally created by Darren Star, talks about Ramírez as a person “dynamic and talented, one-of-a-kind and equally ready for comedy and drama“, and expresses his joy at having her to create a new character for the show.

Ramírez, who is a person of a non-binary gender, will play a character called Che Diaz, also non-binary and queer. who does stand-up comedy and hosts a regular podcast featuring Carrie Bradshaw, which owes its success to a really interesting take on gender roles.

The decision to have included a character with a queer reality is the least significant. like the fact that the person chosen to embody it also belongs to the collective. It is a way of connecting the original narrative interests of the series (exploring friendships, genre and pop culture) with young audiences, who are undoubtedly waiting to know how well the most famous gang of New York.