Sara Ramírez joins the ‘revival’ of HBO Max

Sara Ramirez will be Che Díaz in the new series of ‘Sex in New York‘, which will premiere on HBO Max. ‘Sex and the City’: Bradley Cooper and other cameos you don’t remember.

When he decided not to participate in the announced ‘revival’ of ‘Sex in New York‘, entitled’ And just like that … ‘, Kim cattrall invited creators to use their space to include more diversity in a predominantly white, heterosexual and normative series. It seems that they have listened, and the answer has been the signing of Sara Ramirez, dressed in series like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Madame Secretary’, and that will become the first non-binary character in the history of the series.

Ramírez will play Che Díaz, who hosts a podcast where Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) collaborates regularly. As they have progressed from the series team, the character has risen to fame thanks to his great sense of humor and his forward-thinking, human outlook on gender roles in society. Of course, Carrie will do well to listen carefully. Together with the protagonist and Che, Miranda returns (Cynthia nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin davis), navigating friendship and love after turning 50.

Sara RamirezGetty Images

“Everyone on ‘And Just Like That…’ is beyond thrilled that someone with Sara Ramírez’s dynamic talent has joined the ‘Sex and the City’ family. Sara is a unique talent, in both comedy and entertainment. drama, and we are excited and inspired to create this new character for the series, “said Executive Producer Michael Patrick King it’s a statement. Ramírez is of Mexican origin and combines his creative side with activism, even winning an award from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in 2015 for his commitment to achieving equality. Her character of Callie Torres in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ was a step forward in the representation of LGTBIQ + on American television, as a bisexual and non-binary character. Now, it is proposed to open new doors also in the universe of ‘Sex in New York’. Cattrall will be proud.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io