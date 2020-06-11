“The last will be the first,” the religious saying often says, and this has been applied by Chip Ganassi Racing, the last team to enter Extreme E, as today it has confirmed Sara Price as the official driver of his team. The X Games truck champion and medalist is the first female driver to compete on the team with more than 30 years of experience.

“This is a great opportunity for me and something I have been working on my entire career,” Price said. “When you think of the name Chip Ganassi, you immediately think of winning. It is a team that I have always admired, I am honored to represent the team as I become the first female driver for CGR and Extreme E.”

Price was born in California 27 years ago and began, at just 8 years old, her sports career in Motocross and won 19 national championships in the specialty, in addition to being the first female driver of Kawasaki. Before making the switch to all-wheel drive in 2012, she was a medalist in the Women’s Super X at the 2010 X Games. She currently competes in Off Road Desert Racing in a Trophy Truck and works as a stunt double for television and film.

“The 2021 season seems a long way off, but there is much to do to prepare for a new form of racing and for the challenges that the series presents,” added the American. “It is a very exciting time not only for me, but for this championship and the climate and environmental issues that it aims to raise awareness about.”

Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, has expressed his joy at the confirmation of the first pilot in the series. “We are delighted to welcome Sara Price to Extreme E. With her accomplishments and the support of Chip Ganassi Racing, she will be a force to be reckoned with in the competition.”

The hiring of Price is a high bet for CGR, she was out of the Extreme E pilot development program but her qualities have precipitated her hiring. Mike Hull, CEO of CGR, said, “She has proven her worth in two-wheeler and four-wheeler from an early age. Sara makes Chip Ganassi Racing the first to feature an Extreme E rider, the first woman of the series and the first female pilot in our team’s 30-year history. ”

The series promotes gender equality: each team will have a male and female driver who will swap the task of driving in the same race car. Extreme E is the first off-road series to compete with electric E-SUVs, with each driver completing one lap at the wheel of the ODYSSEY 21 with a built-in change in race format.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard