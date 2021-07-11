Sara Gallego, silver and absolute Spanish record in 400m hurdles (55.20)

07/10/2021 at 4:45 PM CEST

The barcelonan Sara Gallego got the silver medal in the 400m hurdles of the European Under-23s in Tallinn this Saturday and with a mark of 55.20 she broke the absolute Spanish record, which was in the power of the Canarian Cristina Pérez for 33 years with 55.23.

Alex Codina’s disciple only yielded to the Czech Emma Zapletalova, that he won with a new championship record (54.28).

So far, due to the quality of the brands and the number of medals, the Tallinn Under-23 Europeans are demonstrating the good health of Spanish athletics.

Cristina Pérez’s record, set on September 26, 1988 during the Seoul Olympic Games, was the second oldest on the women’s list, only three months after the 800 meters of Maite Zúñiga from Alava (1: 57.45).