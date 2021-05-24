Sara Errani goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/24/2021

Sara errani, Italian, number 105 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 7-5 to Sachia vickery, American tennis player, number 187 of the WTA. With this triumph, the Italian player adds new points to her ranking to be able to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. Specifically, in this phase of the competition a total of 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.