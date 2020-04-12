The Colombian got on a boat and showed why it is one of the famous ones that has the best body

The spectacular actress and model Sara Corrales He posted a photo showing that there is no quarantine that does not make her consent to her followers with postcards of her body and if it is with a beautiful landscape behind, much better. So Sara He got to work and managed by standing on a boat and exposing its prominent curves, especially its very firm rear, which stands out in the snapshot.

The protagonist “Blind Date” accompanied the photo with the following message: “How good it feels to have no ties to the head, the heart, or the mind!”. Many of the followers asked me to please give some of their advice to have that great body and Sara accepted by making a IG Live where he explained all his beauty secrets.

Definitely, the Colombian Sara Corrales it is quite a tropical bonbon and makes this clear every time it boasts its statuesque beauty. Here we leave the photograph of which we speak so much.

