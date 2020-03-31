The Colombian prefers to share happy photos in quarantine, so she showed her sexiest side with daring poses

Sara Corrales He wasted sensuality in front of the camera. Posing in tiny swimsuits, she sported her voluptuous attributes and flat abdomen.

For several days, the Colombian has shared a series of provocative photographs in which she presumes her tornado figure. Alone or in the company of her best friends, Sara beauty overflows through the snapshots that it publishes in its official profile of Instagram.

In his most recent posts, he revealed that he prefers to display cheerful images than just photos with complaints from home about quarantine. So he decided to reveal one of his favorite sports, which is to entertain himself with joy and lots of light.

Well she says that in a positive mind there is no room for negative things, so she gave way to a series of sensual images in which she is seen walking on the beach holding hands with a friend.

Wearing a tiny green bikini, she showed off her perfect anatomy and obtained more than 53 thousand red hearts in just one image.

Previously, she gained the recognition of her followers thanks to her daring poses wearing a red one-piece swimsuit, with which she once again revealed that she owns a perfect anatomy.

.