Sara Carbonero’s reflection after her break with Iker Casillas: “You will learn …”

After announcing their breakup, Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas have shown that they remain very close for the well-being of their two children together. The journalist and the exporter have not stopped exchanging messages in all this time on social networks, a sign of their good relationship despite the fact that their love has run out. This Saturday, Carbonero also invited reflection on Instagram by sharing a story with a lot of “learning”.

After a week “full of things and beautiful people”, as the journalist has described in the social network, Sara Carbonero has shared in her Stories a publication of a bookstore that is entitled “You’ll learn”. “Starting like this on Saturday,” he said.

The text perfectly sums up the emotional state the journalist might be going through. “You will learn that promises are not always kept. important people do not fail you, even if they make mistakesThey will always be “, the story begins, by the writer Laura Riñón Sirera.

“You will learn that everyone feels life differently and that what breaks the soul of another just touches the skin. That there are moments – and looks – that change your life. And that saying no on time is a victory” , can be read in another paragraph of the text shared by Carbonero.

Since two years ago she was diagnosed with cancer, already overcome and from which she suffered a relapse last February, the journalist has not stopped sending messages on her social networks about the importance of enjoying life and the little moments that make one happy.

“Life will put you in the way of others, but it is not responsible for what happens next. Staying or moving away from people or places is your choice. You will know when the truth will write the full stop of each chapter. And then you will learn that solitude is one of the best places to continue learning“, indicates the text that Carbonero has shared on Instagram.