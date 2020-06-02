This June 2 is a very special day for the family made up of Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas.The journalist and the soccer player celebrate the fourth birthday of their young son Lucas.A celebration in which they will not be able to be close to their own due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so,Sara and Iker sure have prepared a very special dayfor your second child.

The journalist wanted to dedicate a beautiful congratulation to her on her Instagram profile. In it, she discovers that Lucas has asked if when all this happens he will be able to celebrate his birthday with his friends at school: “Although we are used to it, it is still curious that your little son asks youif ‘when the coronavirus is over, he will be able to invite his friends from school to his birthday’. You answer that of course yes, without knowing very well when that day will come, and outside of all prognosis, he remains satisfied. I find it surprising and at the same time encouraging to see how children, so young, have internalized and assumed a situation that continues to frustrate many adults. “

And it is that this fourth birthday was special for Lucas because he was going to spend it in his house in Porto: “Lucas has never blown the candles in the same place: Algarve, Sardinia, Navalacruz, in this order, his day has always caught us in a different place and that is why this year he was very excited to have a snack with all his friends singing the ‘Parabéns’ “.

Also, Sara has wantedtranscribe the conversation so prettythat she has had with her son when he has told her that he is very old because with two years he could not tell him how much he loved her.

A nice letter to her little one in which she ends up acknowledging the immense mother’s love for him: “Today we celebrate your life. Happy birthday little one, for many more years tickling your back and hands to fall asleep, falling in love with your laughter and authentic laughter, witnessing your sprint races with your hands behind, ‘Sonic mode’. For many more years thinking that you can change the world with a stick from any park acting as a Hogwarts wand. And in short, marveling at all those little things that are actually the biggest as you well know. For many more years learning from you. “

