Sara Carbonero’s affectionate congratulations to Iker Casillas for his 40th birthday

After eleven years of the hand, Iker Casillas celebrates this Thursday his first birthday away from Sara Carbonero. Yes indeed, congratulations from the journalist It has not been made wait, since both maintain an excellent relationship even in this new stage of their lives, since since March they have taken different directions.

The ex-footballer welcomes his 40 years amid rumors of infidelity and recently settled in his new home in Pozuelo de Alarcón, where the communicator and the children they both have in common also live. And, despite the uncomfortable information that assails them, the two insist on showing that their relationship has changed, but not the affection they feel.

An example of this is the affectionate congratulations that Carbonero has published on Instagram to steal a smile from the former Real Madrid goalkeeper. “Happy return to the sun. May the views from that fourth floor be wonderful “, reads his last post, in which he has included a photograph of the athlete.

Sara Carbonero congratulates Iker Casillas on his 40th birthday INSTAGRAM / SARA CARBONERO

The message comes two weeks after Save Me pointed to Nadia Alexandrova, a 29-year-old girl of Bulgarian origin who works in something related to the automobile business, as a more than special friend of Casillas, whom she would have met in 2019, when he was still married to the presenter.

Likewise, the exporter of the Spanish soccer team issued a statement after this alleged relationship was made public. “I’m tired of seeing different people they make up stories related to me, so I have made the decision that my lawyers initiate the corresponding lawsuits, “he said. For his part, Carbonero prefers to remain silent in the face of rumors.