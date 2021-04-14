Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas sign their divorce: how is the agreement? Who gets custody of the children?

Iker Casillas and Sara Carbonero have ratified the divorce that they decided to make public just a month ago through a statement. According to the exclusive account of the magazine Diez Minutos, the couple He went to court number 1 in Pozuelo de Alarcón on Tuesday, April 6 in the morning to sign the procedure..

According to the same information, both Sara and Iker have signed by mutual agreement and in 20 days, from that date, they will be divorced.

Both follow showing off their good harmony and even in the separation agreement It has been seen, especially in what concerns their two children in common, Martín, seven years old, and Lucas, four years old.

Thus, according to the publication, neither of the two has caused problems either in the custody of the children or in the economic aspect. This means that, according to the signed agreement and according to the magazine, the journalist is left with custody of the children, but with a very flexible visitation regime for the former athlete.

Sara, for the moment, will live with her children in the spectacular mansion that was the conjugal residence located in the exclusive La Finca urbanization, in Pozuelo de Alarcón. Meanwhile, Iker, and according to Semana, has settled in a luxury penthouse also located in the same area.