Sara Aldrete It is the most famous dam in Mexico. The quintessential antiheroine. The media talked about her for almost a year after she was arrested in May 1989, accused of being the priestess of a drug gang, which she allegedly carried out. satanic rituals in which they were included human sacrifices.

Aldrete, also known as “The Narcosatánica” and “La concubina del diablo”, sentenced to 50 years in 1994, was the lover of the gang leader and satanic maximum, Adolfo Constanzo, an American of Cuban origin who was credited with torturing, sodomizing and tearing apart at least 13 men.

After 31 years behind bars, “La Narcosatánica” asked the federal justice for his release under a request for a non-custodial security measure, which would allow him to replace the remaining 19 years with his conviction of crimes against health and homicides.

His petition delivered to Rolando Fimbres, second district judge in Federal Criminal Proceedings Tamaulipas, essentially aspires to the surveillance of the authority and the placement of locating devices and surveillance.

Since May 6, 1989, when she was captured in Mexico City, Aldrete had been imprisoned in the Reclusorio Oriente, the Santa Martha Acaticla prison and a prison in Baja California. She is currently being held in the Tepepan Women’s Prison., in the Xochimilco city hall.

“The Narcosatánica” is one of the bloodiest chapters in Mexican history. In April 1989 what started as a search for a missing University of Texas student, Mark Kilory, turned into a spectacle when Tamaulipas police found in the Rancho Santa Elena a mass grave.

Hours before the operation on the ranch, David Serna Valdez, A 22-year-old man was driving a van on the highway that connects Matamoros with Tamaulipas, when he suddenly ran into a police fence that stopped him to do a routine inspection of the vehicle. Inside they found marijuana remains and a 38 caliber pistol. Reasons enough to stop him. After a few hours of interrogation, he confessed that he belonged to an occult sect of black magic, in which drug trafficking transactions were mixed with rituals in which innocents who were chosen at random were sacrificed.

Impossible to know if the police believed those statements at first, but at least they were alarming enough for them to immediately move to the property that the arrested young man pointed out to them.

Detainees at the ranch confessed to the judicial police that they had committed all of those murders, but they also said that a single person had given the orders: Adolfo de Jesús Constanzo, who practiced Santeria and Palo Mayombe, a mystical cult of African American origin that is characterized by the total absence of values ​​(difference between Good and Evil) in its followers.