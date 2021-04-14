SAP and LVMH gain push European stocks higher

By Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew

Apr 14 (Reuters) – European stocks rose on Wednesday, thanks to strong results from software company SAP and French luxury goods maker LVMH, but German stocks fell after sources said the country’s economic institutes cut. GDP forecasts for 2021.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index rose 0.2%, closing at just 0.2% from an all-time high, as an impressive sales rebound sent LVMH to a record high, boosting earnings for other company names in the US. Luxury articles.

* The German DAX index ended 0.2% lower. Economic institutes will cut their joint 2021 growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy to 3.7% from 4.7%, according to sources, due to a longer-than-expected COVID-19 shutdown.

* Data on the day showed that euro area industrial production fell in February, as expected, including in Germany, dampening prospects for economic growth in the first quarter.

* “But underlying demand is strong and that makes us optimistic about the prospects for the bloc to reopen at the end of the year,” said Bert Colijn, senior euro zone economist at ING.

* German company SAP rose 1.1%, raising revenue outlook for 2021 and reporting a quarterly increase in cloud sales.

* Encouraging results from large US banks JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo also strengthened investor sentiment.

(Report by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)