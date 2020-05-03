This weekend, the Sao Paulo debut in the 2020 Brazilian Championship. The match, which would be away from home against Go, was postponed due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The CBF had not announced the exact day of the confrontation and has not yet announced the new date for the duel.

If the game against Goiás happened, Tricolor would probably go to the field with a mixed team. The last match of the Libertadores group stage, against Binacional, in Morumbi, would take place next Tuesday, and coach Fernando Diniz would possibly save a good part of the starting players. In addition, São Paulo could have played in the final of the Paulista Championship, as it did in 2019. The decisive matches of the State were scheduled for April 19 and 26.

São Paulo would debut for the 2020 Brazilian Championship this weekend, against Goiás (Photo: Disclosure / Rubens Chiri)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

Tricolor finished the Brasileirão 2019 in 6th position, with 63 points. The last match between São Paulo and Goiás took place at Morumbi, for the 21st round of the championship, and ended with a victory for the visiting team. On that occasion, Esmeraldino won 1-0, a goal scored by Leandro Barcia, and decreed the departure of then coach Cuca.

The last duel in Goiânia, however, valid for the 2nd round of the Brazilian Championship last year, was won by São Paulo. The match was marked by Alexandre Pato’s first goal on his return to the Morumbi team and by Toró’s first professional goal, in his first game as a starter. Leandro Barcia still discounted for Goiás and left the game with final numbers: 2 to 1 for Tricolor.

São Paulo has not entered the field since March 14, when they defeated Santos 2-1 at Morumbi. Next Monday, the São Paulo Football Federation and state clubs will hold a virtual meeting to try to decide the return of the State.

Sports Gazette





