Sao Paulo wins away from Libertadores after six years

04/21/2021 at 05:34 CEST

EFE / Lima

The Sao Paulo debuted this Tuesday with a triumph in the Copa Libertadores at win 3-0 at Sporting Cristal and break a six-year drought without winning on the road in the international tournament. After twelve winless starts in the Libertadores, where they accumulated eight defeats and four draws, the Brazilian team finally took the three points from Lima with the goals of Luan, the Argentine Martín Benítez, the best player of the match; and Éder. With this victory, which places it Group E leaderArgentine coach Hernán Crespo, who has taken on the challenge of trying to win the fourth Libertadores del Sao Paulo, also starts his new international career on the right foot. At the moment there are already five consecutive victories that the tricolor team accumulates this season after having added four before in the São Paulo championship. The triumph of Sao Paulo marked the first defeat of the season for Sporting Cristal, which until now counted all its matches by victories in the first four days of the Peruvian league.

Despite the overwhelming dominance of the local tournament, the Lima team was overcome by the individualities of its rival, who knew how to control the game without having to have possession of the ball. The visitors hardly had to make an effort to gain the advantage, as it was enough for them to Luan Cazase a bad rejection of the Ecuadorian Washington Corozo to connect a shot that deflected in a defender and ended in Cristal’s net in the 17th minute. but it was thick and imprecise in the final meters. The best proof of this is the one on one that Ecuadorian winger Washington Corozo wasted in the 65th minute, which was Cristal’s clearest chance in the entire match. By then the Peruvians were already losing 0-2 after Benitez It would have almost sentenced the meeting with a forceful shot from the edge of the area very tight to the base of the post.

In the final minutes Cristal lowered his arms and gave foot for Sao Paulo to score his third goal through Éder, a bit that moments before Dani Alves had caressed, playing almost like another striker. With this demonstration of effective and intelligent play, the team under the command of Crespo presents its credentials to be one of the great protagonists of the maximum continental tournament.