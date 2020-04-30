The City of São Paulo should not only extend the period of closure of non-essential commerce in the city, but also block the circulation of cars in the coming days, if the pressure for beds in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds continues at current levels and the percentage of adherence to social isolation remains below 50%. The information was given by the Municipal Secretary of Health of the capital, Edson Aparecido, to TV Globo and confirmed to the State by the City Hall. The details are due to be announced next week.

“There is already a decision made. We have no way to relax the isolation measures as of May 10. In the capital, it is absolutely impossible for us to do that,” said Aparecido. “On the contrary, we are starting discussions at the City Hall so that we can strengthen some of these measures so that we can do with what isolation in the city can grow (above) this level of 48%”.

The educational blocks that the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) made in the road corridors should become road blocks, according to Aparecido. What has been done so far are tests of how to adopt these measures, unprecedented. “Next week, the measures presented by Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) (should be) of hardening and blockages on the main roads.”

The blockade should not be total, but sufficient to create congestion in order to discontinue the circulation of vehicles. The targets of the actions will be via the peripheries, where the growth of cases is greater. “To give you an idea, the last region to register a confirmed case of coronavirus was the east side. Today, it is the region with the highest number of deaths in the city.”

Aparecido stated that at the beginning of the quarantine, when the isolation rate was above 50%, there were an average of 812 notifications of suspected cases per day. Now, with less isolation, this average exceeds 3,400 notifications per day. “You still have 6 million people circulating almost normally in the city,” said the secretary. “It is a huge danger. You cannot prepare the public health system, or the private system, to be able to absorb the number of people who will need an ICU bed.”

The secretary affirmed that the reflection of the current low adherence to the requests for distance will still have consequences within ten to 15 days, given the incubation period of the disease. Thus, the occupancy rate of ICU beds is expected to rise further. “The pressure will come even stronger. That is why (it is important) that the population follow the news, see what is happening in other regions of the country where the health system is no longer able to meet the demands of the population.”

In Greater São Paulo, the occupancy rate of ICU beds is 85%, according to the State Department of Health. The quarantine determined by the Doria administration began on March 24 and runs until May 10. The State of São Paulo has 2,247 deaths from the new coronavirus, with 1,439 deaths in the capital.

