On Friday, musician Rodrigo Cunha and his piano took an elevated route in downtown São Paulo, playing music written by Brazil’s most famous composers, from Tom Jobim to Vinicius de Moraes.

Dressed in a blue suit, with a plastic mask over his face and on top of a modified truck, Cunha is a peculiar presence in Minhocão, an elevation that crosses buildings covered with graffiti that has become a symbol of the city’s urban panorama.

But with the largest metropolis in South America quarantined, the surreal has become more and more normal in recent weeks. This is one of many ways, says Cunha, to calm the region’s mothers, many of whom will have to spend Mother’s Day without their children or grandchildren.

“I’m really excited to be able to share my art so that people feel good,” said Cunha, a musician at the Baccarelli Elizete Costa Orchestra, who is doing this as a volunteer. “And I feel good about being able to collaborate and be part of the history of what we are experiencing.”

Cunha is part of a group of dozens of paulistanos who gave up their time and, in some cases, resources to honor the mothers of the city.

Although the coronavirus crisis is growing in Brazil, leading to a palpable sense of frustration and fear, it has also been an opportunity for the cheerful Brazilian atmosphere to show its solidarity in unexpected ways.

The truck that Cunha touches was supplied by a local Mercedes-Benz dealer for free. His suit was made by a local tailor.

Olga Amato, owner of a large event business in São Paulo and organizer of the initiative, said she was inspired by a similar tribute to health professionals in the Italian city of Varallo, in which musicians played Ernesto’s famous Brazilian tango “Odeon” Nazareth. Amato said he managed to gather all the volunteers he needed for the project in a 24-hour interval.

“I think that if the virus teaches us something, it is that we need to reduce our differences,” he said, after a sound from the piano that left hundreds of Paulistanos at the window.

“Empathy and solidarity will stay with us forever.”

